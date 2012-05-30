SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore shares may see a weak start on Wednesday, fuelled by worries about Spain's troubled banks and poor fiscal health after Egan-Jones Ratings cut the country's credit score for the third time in less than a month.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1332.42 1.11% 14.600 USD/JPY 79.5 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7345 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1553.09 -0.09% -1.450 US CRUDE 90.76 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 12580.69 1.01% 125.86 ASIA ADRS 113.95 2.00% 2.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rises on Greek bets, Facebook falls 10 pct > U.S. bond yields fall on Spanish bank fears > Euro cut to near 2-year low on Spain bank angst > Gold falls over 1 pct in heavy volume, euro slides > Oil slips after Spain credit downgrade pressures

Stocks and factors to watch:

- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Commodity trading firm Olam International said on Tuesday it will invest $240 million in its first sugar milling asset in Brazil.

- METRO HOLDINGS LTD

- Property and retail company Metro Holdings said its fourth quarter net profit jumped 440 percent to S$78.6 million from a year ago, boosted by a gain on the disposal of one of its units, which owns Metro City Beijing.

- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD

- Biosensors, which makes medical devices, said its fourth quarter net profit rose 49.5 percent to $27.2 million, helped by a surge in sales and revenue from licensing and royalties.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.52 percent on Tuesday to 2,801.85 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 1.01 percent to 12,580.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.18 percent to 2,870.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.11 percent to 1,332.42.

