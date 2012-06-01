Singapore shares are likely to open down on Friday, following losses on Wall Street overnight on disappointing U.S. economic data and a worsening euro zone debt crisis.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1310.33 -0.23% -2.990 USD/JPY 78.53 0.23% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5696 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1559.15 -0.23% -3.550 US CRUDE 86.55 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 12393.45 -0.21% -26.41 ASIA ADRS 111.50 0.01% 0.01 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St closes dire month with a whimper > Jittery investors chase US bond yields to record low > European fiscal woes sink euro against dollar, yen > Gold posts 6 pct loss in May despite daily gain > Oil ends with biggest monthly loss since Dec '08

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- KEPPEL CORP LTD

- Keppel, the world's largest rigbuilder, said it has won a contract from a subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S to build a jackup rig worth about $560 million.

-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

- Indonesia's central bank said it plans to cap single ownership in the country's banks at 40 percent for new investment, a rule that would scupper a $7.3 billion bid by Singapore's DBS for Bank Danamon, Asia's fourth-largest banking deal.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.41 percent on Thursday to 2,772.54 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.21 percent to 12,393.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.23 percent to 1,310.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.35 percent to 2,827.34.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)