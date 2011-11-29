SINGAPORE Nov 29 Shares of Singapore-listed engineering services firm PSL Holdings Ltd plunged as much as 33 percent on Tuesday, triggering a regulatory query on the sharp decline.

UOB Kay Hian asked its clients they would have to put up cash upfront in order to buy the stock if the trade is more than S$30,000, three traders told Reuters. It was unclear why the broker imposed the restriction.

UOB Kay Hian was not immediately available to comment.

PSL said it was unaware why its share had fallen so sharply after the Singapore Exchange asked the company about the substantial decline in its share price.

At 0301 GMT, PSL shares were 30.2 percent lower at S$0.30 with over 43 million shares changing hands. The stock rose 1.2 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)