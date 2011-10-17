SINGAPORE Oct 17 Shares of Singapore rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine climbed on Monday after analysts said they could secure more orders and after oil prices were lifted by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales and hopes that Europe will act soon to resolve its debt crisis.

At 0219 GMT, Keppel and Sembcorp were up 3.7 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. The broader Straits Times Index was 0.9 percent higher.

The stocks of the rig builders have been recovering from a recent sell-down due to concerns about a possible slowdown in orders amid a weakening global economy.

"As long as oil price doesn't plunge and the Petrobras orders are out there, there is still some hopes for positive news," said a local trader.

DMG & Partners Securities said Sembcorp management is seeing higher enquiries for semi-submersible rigs and remains upbeat on new order intake, especially on potential rig orders from Brazilian state oil company Petrobras .

Macquarie Equities Research had initiated coverage on both Keppel and Sembcorp with an outperform rating. Its target prices for Keppel and Sembcorp were S$11.19 and S$5.41, respectively.

Macquarie said it expects Keppel to secure a record S$9 billion ($7.1 billion) of orders in 2011, driven by 23 jack-up rigs year-to-date, followed by an estimated order flow of S$6.7 billion in 2012.

Keppel's rival Sembcorp is forecast to win S$3.9 billion of orders in 2011, Macquarie said, adding that it expects an annual order inflow of S$4-5 billion to be the new norm for Sembcorp.

($1 = 1.266 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)