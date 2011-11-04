SINGAPORE Nov 4 OCBC Investment Research
lowered Singapore's Rotary Engineering , a construction
firm that specialises in energy projects, to hold from buy and
cut its target price to S$0.61 from S$0.66.
STATEMENT:
Rotary Engineering reported on Thursday a 30 percent fall in
profit to S$7.2 million, below OCBC's expectations, due to lower
contribution from its Middle East business which accounts for
more than half of the group's revenue.
"Rotary's operating environment continues to be clouded by
the uncertainty in the global financial markets and the slowdown
in the U.S. and European economies. We see increased likelihood
of oil companies pushing back their larger infrastructure
investments," OCBC said in a report.
The brokerage also said it expects Rotary to face margin
pressure from its competitors in the near term, but noted that
the company has a strong balance sheet and a healthy order book
of S$758 million.
At 0311 GMT, shares of Rotary were up 2.4 percent at S$0.63.
The shares have fallen about 38 percent since the start of the
year.
(Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)