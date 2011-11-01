SINGAPORE Nov 1DMG & Partners has upgraded
Singapore-listed Indonesian coal mining firm Sakari Resources
Ltd to buy from neutral, but lowered its target price
to S$2.90 from S$3.08 previously.
STATEMENT:
Sakari Resources said its third quarter net profit rose 46
percent to $33.8 million from a year ago, which came in below
DMG's expectations.
DMG cut its net profit forecast for Sakari in 2011 and 2012
by 7 and 5 percent respectively to factor in higher costs.
However, the brokerage said that it sees resilient coal
prices and expects a 23 percent increase in production output at
Sakari's Jembayan mine to boost its share price in future.
DMG also said Sakari currently trades at 13.6 times its 2011
price-to-earnings ratio, which is attractive given its 70-90
percent earnings growth potential over the next two years.
At 0135 GMT, shares of Sakari Resources Ltd were down 3
percent at S$2.31, and have fallen about 6 percent since the
start of the year.
(Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Matt Driskill)