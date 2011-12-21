SINGAPORE Dec 21 Kim Eng Securities has
downgraded Singapore's luxury property developer SC Global
Developments Ltd to hold from buy and cut its target
price to S$1.05 from S$2.37.
STATEMENT:
The latest move by Singapore to make buyers who are not
Singapore citizens or permanent residents pay an additional 10
percent stamp duty when they buy a home, has dimmed the outlook
for the luxury home market, where non-locals form the majority
of buyers.
"Although SC Global's current depressed valuation suggests
that the adverse impact of the new cooling measures might have
been priced in, we remain wary of luxury developers as negative
sentiment continues to swirl around the residential property
market," said Kim Eng in a report.
The brokerage has also cut its average selling price
estimate for Hilltops, one of SC Global's developments, by 10
percent, as sales were at a standstill.
At 0302 GMT, shares of SC Global were up 2 percent at
S$1.00, and have plunged about 40 percent since the start of the
year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)