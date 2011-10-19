(Repeats without changes to the text)

SINGAPORE Oct 19 Shares of Singapore's oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd rose as much as 4.2 percent on Wednesday, buoyed by news its subsidiary had won a $100 million contract in Australia.

At 0208 GMT, shares of Sembcorp Marine were 2.6 percent higher at S$3.92 with over 4.1 million shares changing hands.

Sembcorp Marine's subsidiary had won a contract worth around $100 million for module assembly work on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility on Curtis Island, Australia, it said on Tuesday.

"The contract win is positive...The project is Sembcorp Marine's first major exposure to the onshore LNG projects in Australia and we think this may lead to more LNG related jobs," DMG & Partners said in a report.

It also highlighted that the Australian contract lifted Sembcorp Marine's order wins so far this year to around S$3 billion, and it could surpass DMG's 2011 order forecast of S$3.5 billion. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)