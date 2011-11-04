SINGAPORE Nov 4 DMG & Partners has lowered its
target price for the world's second-largest rig builder,
Sembcorp Marine Ltd , to S$5.16 from S$5.46, but
maintained its buy rating.
STATEMENT:
Sembcorp Marine reported on Thursday a 25 percent fall in
its third-quarter net profit to S$222.5 million, hurt by higher
costs of sales. This was in line with DMG's expectations, it
said.
DMG has cut its 2011-2013 earnings per share forecast for
Sembcorp Marine by 2-8 percent as it expects lower margins for
its new jack-up projects.
The brokerage has also cut its target price for Sembcorp
Marine to account for a lower valuation for its 30 percent stake
in Cosco Shipyard.
DMG maintained its rating as the company is seeing more bids
for ultra-deepwater rigs and its share price could rise if it
wins orders from Brazil's Petrobras.
At 0221 GMT, shares of Sembcorp Marine were up 2.4 percent
at S$4.20. The shares have fallen about 22 percent since the
start of the year.
(Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Matt Driskill)