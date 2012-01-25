SINGAPORE Jan 25 Shares of Sembcorp Marine Ltd rose as much as 3 percent after brokers cited an industry publication as saying the Singapore rig builder had won an order for a drillship from a Brazilian firm.

A spokeswoman from Sembcorp Marine declined to comment on market speculation.

By 0248 GMT on Wednesday, Sembcorp Marine shares were 2.5 percent higher at S$4.87 with 2.6 million shares traded versus full-day average daily volume of 7.5 million.

Goldman Sachs and Nomura said Sembcorp Marine had received an order for a drillship from Sete Brasil S.A., citing a report from oil and gas publication Upstream. Nomura said it believes the contract could be worth nearly $800 million.

Sembcorp Marine shares rose to their highest since August, up nearly 28 percent so far this year.

The contract win from Sete Brasil will have a positive impact on Sembcorp Marine's share price, Goldman said in a report.

Sembcorp Marine is due to report quarterly results on Feb 20.

Sete Brasil is a firm created by a group of Brazilian banks and funds to build deep-water rigs for state-run oil company Petrobras' offshore exploration campaign. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)