SINGAPORE Feb 7 Several brokers raised
their target prices on Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd
, the world's second-largest rig builder, after the
company won a $792.5 million contract to build a drillship for
Sete Brasil.
By 0257 GMT, SembMarine shares were up 1.2 percent at
S$5.02. The stock has surged around 31 percent so far this year.
The firm announced the order win early on Monday.
Sete Brasil is a company created by a group of Brazilian
banks and fund to build rigs for state-run oil firm Petrobras SA
.
CIMB raised its target on SembMarine to S$6.28 from S$3.30
and upgraded the stock to outperform from underperform. Kim Eng
increased its target to S$5.58 from S$4.95 and kept its buy
rating.
DBS Vickers lifted its target to S$5.75 from S$4.60 and
maintained buy. DMG & Partners raised the target to S$6.14 from
S$5.25 and kept buy.
According to Thomson Reuters' StarMine, 20 out of 26
analysts covering SembMarine stock have a buy or strong buy
rating on the company.
STATEMENT:
CIMB raised its total order target for SembMarine to S$8
billion for 2012 from S$6 billion in view of more-than-expected
drillships from Sete Brasil. CIMB expects SembMarine to win at
least six drillships from Sete Brasil.
The Brazilian drillship is slated to yield operating margins
of about 6-8 percent, CIMB said. It also said SembMarine's share
price was supported by high oil prices.
DMG & Partners said the outlook for offshore and marine
activities remains robust as Petrobras rig contracts are finally
materialising and the tightening supply of rigs could propel
asset owners to invest more in new rigs.
The key downside risks are execution risks such as project
delays and customer defaults, as well as a sharp drop in crude
oil prices, DMG noted.
($1 = 1.2497 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)