BRIEF-Fincorp Investment reports HY pre-tax profit 101.3 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago
SINGAPORE Jan 11 J.P. Morgan has downgraded Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) to underweight from neutral and lowered its target price to S$5.30 from S$7.00.
STATEMENT:
J.P. Morgan said SGX's volumes in the fourth quarter last year were exceptionally low at S$1.088 billion ($844.1 million) per day.
The bank also noted that the volumes in January have been tepid so far, belying hopes of a rebound, and the Lunar New Year period generally sees slow volumes.
SGX is slated to report its second-quarter result for its 2012 fiscal year on Jan 16 and J.P. Morgan said it expects the bourse to post a profit of S$59 million, down 33 percent quarter-on-quarter and 21 percent year-on-year.
At 0250 GMT, SGX shares were down 0.8 percent at S$6.11. ($1 = 1.2889 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Mark Tay)
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain