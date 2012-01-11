SINGAPORE Jan 11 J.P. Morgan has downgraded Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) to underweight from neutral and lowered its target price to S$5.30 from S$7.00.

STATEMENT:

J.P. Morgan said SGX's volumes in the fourth quarter last year were exceptionally low at S$1.088 billion ($844.1 million) per day.

The bank also noted that the volumes in January have been tepid so far, belying hopes of a rebound, and the Lunar New Year period generally sees slow volumes.

SGX is slated to report its second-quarter result for its 2012 fiscal year on Jan 16 and J.P. Morgan said it expects the bourse to post a profit of S$59 million, down 33 percent quarter-on-quarter and 21 percent year-on-year.

At 0250 GMT, SGX shares were down 0.8 percent at S$6.11. ($1 = 1.2889 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Mark Tay)