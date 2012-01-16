SINGAPORE Jan 16 Shares of Singapore Exchange Ltd, Asia's second-largest listed bourse operator, fell as much as 1.4 percent ahead of fiscal second-quarter results that will likely slow a sharp drop in net profit.

At 0406 GMT, SGX shares were down 1.4 percent at S$6.15, underperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 1.2 percent lower. SGX fell 27 percent last year.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had an average net profit forecast of S$60 million ($46.4 million) for SGX -- the lowest net profit figure since Jan-March 2009. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)