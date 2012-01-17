Singapore Jan 17 Credit Suisse reduced its target price on Singapore Exchange (SGX) to S$5.65 from S$5.85, while maintaining its underperform rating.

STATEMENT:

Credit Suisse said SGX's second quarter net profit of S$65 million ($50.4 million) was nine percent below the brokerage's estimates.

Despite a six percent reduction in costs, SGX was unable to offset the 14 percent fall in its total operating income, forcing its cost to income ratio to rise to 40 percent in the second quarter from 36 percent in the previous three months, Credit Suisse said.

The brokerage also cited a weaker security market turnover, which fell 30 percent year-on-year, and flat revenue as reasons for SGX's weak revenue.

By 0221 GMT, SGX shares were up 0.6 percent at S$6.14. The shares fell about 30 percent last year. ($1 = 1.2903 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)