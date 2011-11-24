UPDATE 2-Canadian insurer Intact posts earnings below forecasts
* Earnings hit by weakness in auto business (Adds analyst comment)
SINGAPORE Nov 24 IIFL has downgraded Asia's second-largest listed bourse Singapore Exchange (SGX) to sell from reduce and cut its target price to S$5.44 from S$6.12.
STATEMENT:
IIFL has cut its net profit estimate for SGX by 7 percent for fiscal 2012 and 2 percent for 2013 to reflect a decline in securities volume.
The brokerage has also lowered its estimate for the average daily turnover for SGX's securities business for 2012 by 13 percent to S$1.4 billion ($1.07 billion), which is 14 percent below the year ago.
"Gloomy outlook for global and Asian stock markets continues to weigh down on SGX securities turnover," said IIFL in a report.
At 0204 GMT, shares of SGX were 0.33 percent higher at S$6.06, but have fallen 28 percent since the start of the year.
($1 = 1.3092 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Earnings hit by weakness in auto business (Adds analyst comment)
NEW YORK/LONDON/DUBAI, Feb 8 New York-based boutique investment bank Moelis & Co has been chosen as an adviser by Saudi Aramco on its plans for what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public share offer, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday following losses in its hedge fund businesses that it has since exited.