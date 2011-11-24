SINGAPORE Nov 24 IIFL has downgraded Asia's second-largest listed bourse Singapore Exchange (SGX) to sell from reduce and cut its target price to S$5.44 from S$6.12.

STATEMENT:

IIFL has cut its net profit estimate for SGX by 7 percent for fiscal 2012 and 2 percent for 2013 to reflect a decline in securities volume.

The brokerage has also lowered its estimate for the average daily turnover for SGX's securities business for 2012 by 13 percent to S$1.4 billion ($1.07 billion), which is 14 percent below the year ago.

"Gloomy outlook for global and Asian stock markets continues to weigh down on SGX securities turnover," said IIFL in a report.

At 0204 GMT, shares of SGX were 0.33 percent higher at S$6.06, but have fallen 28 percent since the start of the year.

($1 = 1.3092 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)