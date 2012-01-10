SINGAPORE Jan 10 HSBC Global Research has
upgraded its recommendation on Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA)
to overweight from neutral and raised its target price
to S$12.50 from S$10.28.
STATEMENT:
HSBC said that after underperforming the MSCI index for Asia
Pacific ex-Japan by 15 percent in the past three months, it
believes that "compelling value has emerged" and that the
downgrade cycle for the company has run out of steam as earning
momentum starts to recover.
In addition, SIA is well-positioned due to strong
connectivity of Singapore's Changi International Airport among
other airports in Southeast Asia as well as the its importance
for flights between Europe and Australia.
HSBC also cited SIA's solid balance sheet, which it
described as "comfortably the strongest for an Asian airline."
The company has estimated net cash of S$3.5 billion ($2.70
billion) in 2012, it added.
At 0225 GMT, SIA shares were up 0.7 percent at S$10.40. The
stock fell around a third last year.
($1 = 1.2974 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Mark Tay)