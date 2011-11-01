SINGAPORE Nov 1 OCBC Investment Research has cut its target price for Singapore's SIA Engineering Co , a unit of Singapore Airlines , to S$3.88 from S$4.21 and kept its hold rating.

OCBC has lowered its fiscal 2012 revenue forecast for SIA Engineering by 8.5 percent and net profit by 4.5 percent, as it expects its newly set-up joint ventures with Safran and Panasonic Avionics Corp to hurt its earnings in the short-term.

"Revenue and net profit contribution could fall initially but the potential growth, as these joint ventures mature, will more than offset the short-term pain," OCBC said in a report.

The brokerage also said global economic uncertainties and concerns over a sovereign debt crisis in Europe have cast some clouds over the aviation industry.

At 0119 GMT, shares of SIA Engineering were flat at S$3.68 and have fallen 13 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)