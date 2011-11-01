SINGAPORE Nov 1 OCBC Investment Research has
cut its target price for Singapore's SIA Engineering Co
, a unit of Singapore Airlines , to S$3.88
from S$4.21 and kept its hold rating.
STATEMENT:
OCBC has lowered its fiscal 2012 revenue forecast for SIA
Engineering by 8.5 percent and net profit by 4.5 percent, as it
expects its newly set-up joint ventures with Safran and
Panasonic Avionics Corp to hurt its earnings in the short-term.
"Revenue and net profit contribution could fall initially
but the potential growth, as these joint ventures mature, will
more than offset the short-term pain," OCBC said in a report.
The brokerage also said global economic uncertainties and
concerns over a sovereign debt crisis in Europe have cast some
clouds over the aviation industry.
At 0119 GMT, shares of SIA Engineering were flat at S$3.68
and have fallen 13 percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)