SINGAPORE Feb 1 CIMB Research upgraded SIA Engineering Co Ltd, a unit of Singapore Airlines Ltd, to outperform from neutral, but kept its target price at S$3.90.

By 0134 GMT, SIA Engineering shares were up 0.3 percent at S$3.48, and have gained about 1.5 percent so far this year.

STATEMENT:

On Tuesday, SIA Engineering reported a 5.3 percent rise in its third quarter net profit to S$63.5 million ($50.6 million), which came in below CIMB's expectations.

The brokerage cut its fiscal 2012-2014 earnings per share estimates for SIA Engineering by 7-10 percent, but upgraded the stock as it said valuations were attractive.

SIA Engineering will also benefit from steady demand for its maintenance, repair and overhaul business, as there are no signs of large cuts in capacity spending by airlines so far, CIMB said in a report.

"We expect earnings growth despite a rocky global economy. Beaten-down valuations offer opportunities to accumulate," CIMB said. ($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)