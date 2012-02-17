SINGAPORE Feb 17 Singapore-listed software firm Silverlake Axis Ltd surged as much as 16 percent after DBS Vickers reinstated coverage, saying it was a growth stock with quarterly dividends.

DBS Vickers set a buy rating and a target price of S$0.46. By 0253 GMT on Friday, Silverlake shares were up 9 percent at S$0.375 on volume of 37.9 million shares, 17 times the average full-day volume traded over the past 30 days.

"Ample order wins are expected to drive earnings for next 3 years while large recurring revenue lends resilience. Recent acquisitions will help to grow its non-banking business," DBS Vickers said in a report on Friday.

"Reinstate with buy for potential upside of 30 percent and 4 percent yield on quarterly basis," DBS Vickers said, adding that potential catalysts were a big order win in Malaysia and the initial public offering of Silverlake's Chinese associate. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)