SINGAPORE Oct 31 Shares of Singapore Airlines (SIA) rose by nearly 2 percent in a weak market on Monday as analysts say the carrier could benefit from the recent disruption that hit one of its main rivals, Qantas Airways .

Qantas, which competes with SIA on routes between Europe and Australia as well as some parts of Southeast Asia, grounded its entire fleet on Saturday because of a labour dispute, causing tens of thousands of passengers to be stranded around the world.

SIA shares gained as much as 1.61 percent to S$11.98 each, outperforming a slightly lower Singapore market .

"SIA is likely to benefit. Three of the top four routes out of Australia in terms of passenger numbers are actually the Australia to Singapore routes," Andrew Orchard, a regional airlines analyst at RBS, told Reuters.

"SIA also has the second-largest market share currently out of Australia, behind Qantas," he added.

UBS said in its research note that it expects Asian airlines to grow their market share in Australia following the flight disruptions.

"We think the suspension created minor traffic diversions to other Asian carriers. What is more important, in our view, is that the disputes may affect travellers' choices on their upcoming holiday travel," UBS said.

It added that SIA may benefit more than Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific from a weaker Qantas. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Harry Suhartono)