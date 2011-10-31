SINGAPORE Oct 31 Shares of Singapore Airlines
(SIA) rose by nearly 2 percent in a weak market on
Monday as analysts say the carrier could benefit from the recent
disruption that hit one of its main rivals, Qantas Airways
.
Qantas, which competes with SIA on routes between Europe and
Australia as well as some parts of Southeast Asia, grounded its
entire fleet on Saturday because of a labour dispute, causing
tens of thousands of passengers to be stranded around the world.
SIA shares gained as much as 1.61 percent to S$11.98 each,
outperforming a slightly lower Singapore market .
"SIA is likely to benefit. Three of the top four routes out
of Australia in terms of passenger numbers are actually the
Australia to Singapore routes," Andrew Orchard, a regional
airlines analyst at RBS, told Reuters.
"SIA also has the second-largest market share currently out
of Australia, behind Qantas," he added.
UBS said in its research note that it expects Asian airlines
to grow their market share in Australia following the flight
disruptions.
"We think the suspension created minor traffic diversions to
other Asian carriers. What is more important, in our view, is
that the disputes may affect travellers' choices on their
upcoming holiday travel," UBS said.
It added that SIA may benefit more than Hong Kong's Cathay
Pacific from a weaker Qantas.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Harry Suhartono)