SINGAPORE Nov 4 JPMorgan has cut its share-price target on Singapore Airlines (SIA) , the world's second largest carrier by market value, to S$15.50 from S$19.00 and maintained its overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan said SIA's core earnings were slightly weaker than expected. SIA posted on Thursday a 49 percent drop in second-quarter net profit due to high jet fuel prices and said yields will remain under pressure.

The brokerage lowered its 2012-2014 earnings forecast for the company by about 20 percent on average to account for lower traffic and yields.

JPMorgan noted that the outlook of SIA's management remains cautious, with economic uncertainty and weak consumer confidence having a negative impact on demand for air transport.

At 0318 GMT, shares of SIA were 0.18 percent lower at S$11.27. They have fallen 26.3 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)