SINGAPORE Nov 8 Phillip Securities maintained
its hold rating on Singapore Airlines , the world's
second largest carrier by market value, but cut the target price
to S$11.35 from S$13.45.
STATEMENT:
SIA reported last Thursday a 49 percent fall in second
quarter net profit to S$194 million ($152.5 million), within
Phillip's expectations, due to higher fuel prices and a decline
in passenger yields.
The fall in earnings would have been worse but for a one-off
"return of capital" gain of S$48 million from the redemption of
preference shares by associate Virgin Atlantic.
"With weakening consumer confidence in major economies,
discretionary travel would likely be scaled back. Declines in
consumer confidence tend to lead a fall in passenger yields and
with the worsening economic outlook, we believe that further
declines are likely," Phillip said.
The brokerage also said that SIA is currently trading at
1.04 times of its financial year 2012 book value, and the price
will not increase in the near term unless oil prices fall or the
economic environment turns positive.
At 0151 GMT, shares of SIA were unchanged at S$11.28. The
shares have fallen about 26 percent since the start of the year.
($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Kevin Lim)