SINGAPORE Oct 24 JPMorgan has upgraded Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) to overweight from neutral and raised its target price to S$3.60 from S$3.40.

JPMorgan said it expects contributions from SingTel's regional assets to improve, with contribution from its associates to increase by 12 percent in fiscal 2012.

The brokerage also believes that Singapore's national broadband network (NBN) project will dampen competition and cement SingTel's dominance, and expects the company to capture 60 percent of the NBN market.

"SingTel has the best balance sheet among Singapore telcos," JPMorgan said, adding that the company could pay out higher-than-expected dividends.

At 0333 GMT, SingTel shares were 0.63 percent higher at S$3.21, and have gained 5.3 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)