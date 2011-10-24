SINGAPORE Oct 24 JPMorgan has upgraded
Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm Singapore
Telecommunications (SingTel) to overweight from
neutral and raised its target price to S$3.60 from S$3.40.
STATEMENT:
JPMorgan said it expects contributions from SingTel's
regional assets to improve, with contribution from its
associates to increase by 12 percent in fiscal 2012.
The brokerage also believes that Singapore's national
broadband network (NBN) project will dampen competition and
cement SingTel's dominance, and expects the company to capture
60 percent of the NBN market.
"SingTel has the best balance sheet among Singapore telcos,"
JPMorgan said, adding that the company could pay out
higher-than-expected dividends.
At 0333 GMT, SingTel shares were 0.63 percent higher at
S$3.21, and have gained 5.3 percent since the start of the year.
