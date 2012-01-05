SINGAPORE Jan 5 Shares of Singapore-listed Sino Grandness jumped as much as 5.3 percent on Thursday after the company said it plans to double its annual output capacity for bottled juices to around 140,000 tonnes from 70,000 tonnes.

At 0119 GMT, Sino Grandness shares were up 5.3 percent at S$0.40 on a volume of 1.1 million shares, 1.6 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

Sino Grandness manufactures and distributes bottled juices as well as canned fruits and vegetables in China.

The firm said on Wednesday that it aims to raise its beverage segment net profit to 140 million yuan ($22.2 million) in 2012 fiscal year from 70 million yuan in 2011. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by ed Lane)