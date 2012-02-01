SINGAPORE Feb 1 CIMB Research cut its
target price for Singapore public transport firm SMRT
Corporation Ltd to S$1.55 from S$1.77 and kept its
underperform rating.
SMRT shares have fallen by more than 5 percent since mid
December when its train operations started having major service
disruptions.
STATEMENT:
SMRT said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit fell
nearly 14 percent to S$37 million ($29.5 million), as high
operating costs continue to hurt margins.
"The worst has yet to hit SMRT, whose earnings remain at
risk of rising operating expense and one-off costs following its
recent spate of service disruptions," said CIMB in a report.
SMRT warned that profitability of its train operations in
the next 12 months will be affected due to costs arising from
recent disruptions in its services.
The brokerage also said SMRT's earnings were no longer
stable, due to the risk of fines over the service disruptions,
and higher costs due to tighter maintenance requirements.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)