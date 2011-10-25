SINGAPORE Oct 25 Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese wastewater-treatment firm Sound Global Ltd jumped as much as 6.3 percent on Tuesday after it said it won a contract in China worth about 480 million yuan.

At 0215 GMT, shares of Sound Global were 4.2 percent higher at S$0.50 .

Sound Global said on Monday it had won a bid to build and operate wastewater-treatment plants and wastewater pipe networks in Jiangyan City, China.

"This is positive for the company and demonstrates their ability to secure orders even in harder times," said a local trader. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)