SINGAPORE Nov 9 Shares of Singapore-listed Sound Global Ltd rose as much as 5.4 percent on Wednesday after the company said it had won a bid for a municipal wastewater-treatment project in China.

The company will invest around 190 million yuan ($29.9 million) in the project, which has a designed capacity of 80,000 tonnes per day. The project is located in Anshan City, Liaoning Province.

"The company has been growing their portfolio of build-operate-transfer projects consistently. Each project it wins implies an additional and relatively constant stream of revenue once commissioning commences," said Selena Leong, an analyst at DMG & Partners Research.

Typically, the return on investment of such projects is around 12-15 percent, she added.

Sound Global shares were up 3.6 percent at S$0.575 at 0315 GMT. The broader Straits Times Index was almost flat. ($1 = 6.346 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)