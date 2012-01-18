Singapore Jan 18 JP Morgan downgraded
Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which has a near
monopoly of newspaper publishing in the city-state, to neutral
from overweight, but retained its target price at S$3.80.
By 0245 GMT, SPH shares were down 1.3 percent at S$3.66, and
have lost about 8 percent since the start of last year.
STATEMENT:
The brokerage said a top bid for a commercial property
development site in the north-east of Singapore is a potential
risk to dividends due to immediate capital requirements.
JP Morgan has cut its fiscal 2012-2014 earnings estimate by
2 percent to factor in potential costs for the acquisition and
development of the site.
The winning bid for the site was 30 percent higher than
expectations for the cost of the land, JP Morgan said,
explaining that such a move made SPH deviate further from its
core publishing business.
While SPH shares outperformed the broader market by 13
percent last year, JP Morgan said a limited cash dividend would
mean there will be no positive catalyst for the stock in the
near term.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editting by Anshuman Daga)