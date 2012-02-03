SINGAPORE Feb 3 OCBC Investment Research
has raised its target price for Singapore telecommunications
firm StarHub Ltd to S$3.10 from S$3.00 and maintained
its buy rating.
By 0255 GMT, StarHub shares were up 1 percent at S$2.86.
STATEMENT:
StarHub on Thursday posted a 15 percent rise in fourth
quarter net profit, which was above OCBC's estimates, the
brokerage said.
StarHub also said it expects operating revenue to grow in
the low-single-digit range this year.
The brokerage said it increased its 2012 earnings estimates
for StarHub by 4 percent to reflect an improvement in the firm's
margins.
"While StarHub was the best performing telco stock in 2011,
we continue to like its defensive earnings and attractive
dividend yield," OCBC said.
(Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)