SINGAPORE Oct 24 Shares of Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV rose as much as 4.4 percent on Monday after a heavy sell-off on Friday on market talk that the STX business group may sell some stake to repay debt.

At 0143 GMT, STX OSV shares were up 3.9 percent in Singapore, while Seoul-listed STX Corp and STX Pan Ocean gained 2.3 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.

"The STX group of shares went down a lot, so there is a possibility of short-covering," said a Singapore trader, noting that the broader Straits Times Index was also up, tracking gains on the Wall Street.

On Friday, shares of STX OSV closed down 9.3 percent , while STX Pan Ocean and STX Corp ended 10.3 percent and 5.1 percent lower, respectively.

Citi said in a report on Friday that the heavy sell-down of STX-related shares was triggered by speculation that STX Group may be planning to sell shares and bonds as it may be short of funds.

However, Citi said its check with STX Pan Ocean suggests that the speculation arose due to miscommunication between parties unrelated to STX.

"The STX Group is not short of funds," Citi said. "We believe STX Group's bond re-financing and capex needs can be adequately met. Net gearing for listed STX entities that we track is also at manageable levels."

South Korean shipping-to-shipbuilding conglomerate STX Group said on Sunday it will no longer seek large-scale mergers and acquisitions, focusing instead on improving and stabilising its financial structure.

"The STX Group, jointly with financial institutions, is carrying out a wide variety of fundraising plans including inducement of investment, sales of foreign assets and bond issues," it said in a statement.