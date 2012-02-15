SINGAPORE Feb 15 DMG & Partners upgraded
Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd
to buy from neutral and raised its target price to
S$2.00 from S$1.20.
STX OSV have surged 33.0 percent so far this year and ended
at S$1.54 on Tuesday.
STATEMENT:
STX OSV reported quarterly earnings that beat expectations,
DMG said. The firm said its fourth quarter net profit more than
doubled to 638 million Norwegian krones ($112 million) on higher
orders and strong margins.
"Management remained cautious in their new order outlook but
we are seeing signs that financing conditions are easing and
orders for newbuilds could make a swift return," DMG said in a
report.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)