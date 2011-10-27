SINGAPORE Oct 27 CIMB Research cut its share-price target on Singapore's Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) , which owns office and retail properties, to S$1.18 from S$1.38, and kept its underperform rating.

STATEMENT:

Suntec REIT said it had a distribution income of S$56.4 million for the third quarter, up 21.9 percent from the same period a year ago, helped by higher contribution from its Singapore office asset, Marina Bay Financial Centre.

CIMB Research raised its earnings estimates for 2011 for the company, but cut those for 2012 and 2013, citing slower rental growth.

"We expect office rentals and occupancy to come under increasing pressure," the brokerage said.

At 0129 GMT, shares of Suntec REIT were 0.83 percent higher at S$1.215. They have fallen about 19 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)