SINGAPORE Feb 6 Shares of Swiber Holdings rose as much as 5.7 percent after the Singapore oil and gas firm secured contracts worth a total of around $216 million for offshore construction projects and vessel chartering services in Southeast Asia and South Asia.

By 0147 GMT, Swiber shares were up 4.1 percent at S$0.64 on volume of 4.7 million shares, 1.3 times the average daily volume traded over the last 30 days.

Swiber also said that its Middle East joint venture had won a contract valued at over $38 million for vessel chartering services in the Middle East.

OCBC Investment Research said Swiber currently had an order book of more than $1 billion, comparable to November last year. But as the wins fell within its new order estimates, OCBC maintained its hold rating and S$0.58 target price. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)