SINGAPORE, March 15 Shares of Singapore's Swiber Holdings Ltd fell as much as 6.4 percent on Thursday after the offshore services firm proposed a placement of up to 101.07 million shares at a steep discount to its last traded price.

The placement at S$0.635 a share represented a 9.74 percent discount to the volume weighted average price of shares traded on Tuesday before a Wednesday suspension.

Swiber shares were down 4.3 percent at S$0.675. It had earlier dropped to S$0.66, the lowest intra-day level since Feb 6.

Swiber aims to raise net proceeds of around S$62.5 million ($49.3 million) to fund general working capital requirements. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)