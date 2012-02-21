SINGAPORE Feb 21 Shares of Singapore's Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd rose as much as 6.4 percent on Tuesday after the budget carrier said its Indonesian joint venture airline will resume flying from April 2012.

By 0123 GMT, Tiger shares were up 5.1 percent at S$0.82, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.2 percent higher.

Tiger Airways said on Tuesday that the Indonesian Director General of Air Communications had reactivated the air operator's certificate of Indonesia's PT Mandala Airlines, in which Tiger has a 33 percent investment.

"Information regarding the number of aircraft, the initial routes and destinations for Mandala will be announced soon. The resumption of flights is scheduled for April 2012," Tiger said in a statement.

Mandala's certificate had been frozen since the suspension of its operations in January 2011.

"It's positive for Tiger because there has been some concern about its fleet delivery program," said Daniel Lau, an analyst at CIMB Research.

"In Singapore it's already plagued by excess capacity. So Mandala can absorb most of the new deliveries, which will buy some time for Tiger Singapore to grow the demand on existing routes," Lau said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)