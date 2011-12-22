SINGAPORE Dec 22 OCBC Investment Research
has initiated coverage of Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways
Holdings Ltd at hold with a target price of S$0.65.
STATEMENT:
Although the suspension of Tiger Airways' Australia
operations has been lifted, the airlines will likely be hurt by
consistently high jet fuel prices, said OCBC in a report.
"Tiger Airways needs time to recover from the aftermath of
the suspension of its Australian operations. As such, it is
likely to trade at a discount to its peers," said OCBC.
However, the brokerage also noted that Tiger Airways may
benefit as its Philippines partner Southeast Asian Airlines has
been allowed to start flying from Manila to Cebu and Davao.
At 0326 GMT, Tiger Airways shares were flat at S$0.615. They
have fallen about 54 percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)