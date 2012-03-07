SINGAPORE, March 7 Shares of Singapore's Tiger Airways rose as much as 3.3 percent after the budget carrier's Australian subsidiary received approval to operate a maximum of 64 sectors per day from October, up from 38 currently.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company also said it will set up a second Australian base in Sydney. By 10:31 a.m. (0231 GMT), Tiger shares were up 2.7 percent at S$0.775.

The approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Australia is with immediate effect, Tiger said.

Company statement: r.reuters.com/gec96s

"With the expected lifting of flying restrictions in Australia later this year, the second base in Sydney should help Tiger Australia to ramp up its utilisation of aircraft," OCBC Investment Research said in a report.

But OCBC warned that the aviation sector faces strong headwinds due to high jet fuel prices and an uncertain global economy.

Tiger plans to start its Indonesian joint venture in April, its chief executive told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)