SINGAPORE Nov 2 OCBC Investment Research upgraded Singapore-listed construction and engineering firm UE E&C Ltd to buy from hold and raised its target price to S$0.65 from S$0.41.

STATEMENT:

OCBC said it has raised its 2012 estimates for UE E&C's revenues and earnings by 15-20 percent to account for two recent contract wins worth about S$254 million in total.

UE E&C should be able to finance both projects without difficulty as it has a strong net cash of S$108 million and low expenditure requirements.

The brokerage also said that it increased its valuation peg of the stock to four times its 2012 earnings per share from three times due to improved visibility of its income.

At 0110 GMT, UE E&C shares were untraded. The share last transacted at S$0.38 on Oct 28. (Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Kevin Lim)