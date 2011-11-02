SINGAPORE Nov 2 OCBC Investment Research
upgraded Singapore-listed construction and engineering firm UE
E&C Ltd to buy from hold and raised its target price
to S$0.65 from S$0.41.
STATEMENT:
OCBC said it has raised its 2012 estimates for UE E&C's
revenues and earnings by 15-20 percent to account for two recent
contract wins worth about S$254 million in total.
UE E&C should be able to finance both projects without
difficulty as it has a strong net cash of S$108 million and low
expenditure requirements.
The brokerage also said that it increased its valuation peg
of the stock to four times its 2012 earnings per share from
three times due to improved visibility of its income.
At 0110 GMT, UE E&C shares were untraded. The share last
transacted at S$0.38 on Oct 28.
(Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Kevin Lim)