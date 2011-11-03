SINGAPORE Nov 3 OCBC Investment Research has upgraded Singapore's United Overseas Bank to buy from hold, but lowered the target price to S$18.00 from S$19.30.

OCBC said it upgraded the rating on UOB as the share price of the lender has come off recently and it offers a dividend yield of 3.6 percent.

However, OCBC said UOB's third-quarter net earnings of S$522 million ($410.4 million), down 24 percent from a year ago, were below expectations.

While UOB has invested in its regional franchise and saw no significant deterioration in its asset quality as well as non-performing loans ratio, the bank faces a challenging environment ahead, OCBC said.

This is reflected in UOB's decline in margins and lower non-interest income, it said, adding that margin pressure is likely to persist unless interest rates recover from the current low levels.

At 0156 GMT, UOB shares were 3.4 percent lower at S$16.13. The stock has fallen around 11 percent since the start of the year. ($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)