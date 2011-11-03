SINGAPORE Nov 3 OCBC Investment Research has
upgraded Singapore's United Overseas Bank to buy from
hold, but lowered the target price to S$18.00 from S$19.30.
STATEMENT:
OCBC said it upgraded the rating on UOB as the share price
of the lender has come off recently and it offers a dividend
yield of 3.6 percent.
However, OCBC said UOB's third-quarter net earnings of S$522
million ($410.4 million), down 24 percent from a year ago, were
below expectations.
While UOB has invested in its regional franchise and saw no
significant deterioration in its asset quality as well as
non-performing loans ratio, the bank faces a challenging
environment ahead, OCBC said.
This is reflected in UOB's decline in margins and lower
non-interest income, it said, adding that margin pressure is
likely to persist unless interest rates recover from the current
low levels.
At 0156 GMT, UOB shares were 3.4 percent lower at S$16.13.
The stock has fallen around 11 percent since the start of the
year.
($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)