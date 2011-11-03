SINGAPORE Nov 3 Shares of Singapore's United Overseas Bank slumped on Thursday after the lender posted a worse-than-expected 24 percent fall in third-quarter net profit late on Wednesday as trading income fell and it booked losses on its investment holdings.

At 0109 GMT, UOB shares were down 2.7 percent at S$16.25. The stock had fallen as much as 14 percent in initial trades, before erasing some of the losses. The broader Straits Times Index was 1 percent lower.

UOB, the smallest of Singapore's three local banks by assets, earned S$522 million ($408 million) in the three months ended September, down from S$688 million a year ago. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)