SINGAPORE Nov 9 Shares of Singapore-listed palm oil firm Wilmar International fell as much as 2.7 percent on Wednesday after the company missed earnings expectations for its third quarter mainly due to a foreign exchange loss and weaker margins from its consumer product business.

At 0103 GMT, Wilmar shares were down 2.5 percent at S$5.45, underperforming the broader Straits Times Index , which was 0.2 percent higher.

The company, which owns palm oil plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia as well as sugar operations in Australia, earned a net profit of $321.05 million for the quarter ended September 30, compared to $259.5 million earned a year ago.

That compares to an average forecast of $461 million from five analysts. Excluding the exceptional items, the company recorded a net profit of $442.4 million compared to $172.4 million a year ago. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)