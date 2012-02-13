SINGAPORE Feb 13 Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese mushroom grower Yamada Green Resources Ltd soared by as much as 12 percent on Monday after reporting a jump in quarterly earnings.

By 0214 GMT, Yamada's shares were 9.5 percent higher at S$0.23 with more than 6.0 million shares. This was 3.6 times the average daily volume traded over the last five sessions.

On Friday, Yamada reported a 78.6 percent rise in October-December net profit to 73.2 million yuan ($11.6 million) from a year ago boosted by strong demand for its fungi products.

Brokerage DMG & Partners said Yamada's results were in line with its estimates, but it expects its net profit in this quarter to grow by 51 percent to 97 million yuan, which will provide more upside to its share price.

The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock and a target price of S$0.32. ($1 = 6.2986 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)