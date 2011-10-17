SINGAPORE Oct 17 Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang rose as much as 3.2 percent on Monday after the company addressed investor concerns about its exposure to informal lending and corporate failures in China.

By 0129 GMT, Yangzijiang shares were up 1.6 percent at S$0.965 in a flat broader market .

Yangzijiang said to date, it had invested around 247.5 million yuan ($38.8 million) in two micro-financing entities, which accounted for less than 3 percent of the group's net tangible assets as at June 30.

"The announcement is quite helpful because they have been quite responsive to the market. The held-to-maturity assets are the crucial point that people are looking at," said an analyst.

The company's investments in held-to-maturity financial assets are secured with a collateral-to-debt coverage ratio of at least two times and it has not experienced any default since 2008, it said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)