Macquarie has initiated coverage of Chinese property developer Yanlord Land Group Ltd with a neutral rating and target price of S$1.09.

STATEMENT:

Yanlord has built a reputable brand name providing high quality products and premium project management, which helps the firm to maintain higher prices even during downcycles, but slows its sales, Macquarie said.

It also noted that Yanlord has one of the highest construction costs per square metre and average land costs among Chinese property developers.

If the firm's average construction and land costs reached 8,000 yuan per square metre and 5,000 yuan per square metre respectively between 2011 and 2014, this could lower its gross margins to 35-38 percent, compared with about 43-56 percent in the last five years, Macquarie said.

At 0114 GMT, shares of Yanlord were 2.3 percent lower at S$1.085, and have fallen about 35 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)