Macquarie has initiated coverage of Chinese property developer
Yanlord Land Group Ltd with a neutral rating and
target price of S$1.09.
STATEMENT:
Yanlord has built a reputable brand name providing high
quality products and premium project management, which helps the
firm to maintain higher prices even during downcycles, but slows
its sales, Macquarie said.
It also noted that Yanlord has one of the highest
construction costs per square metre and average land costs among
Chinese property developers.
If the firm's average construction and land costs reached
8,000 yuan per square metre and 5,000 yuan per square metre
respectively between 2011 and 2014, this could lower its gross
margins to 35-38 percent, compared with about 43-56 percent in
the last five years, Macquarie said.
At 0114 GMT, shares of Yanlord were 2.3 percent lower at
S$1.085, and have fallen about 35 percent since the start of the
year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)