SINGAPORE Jan 25 Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese firm Ying Li International Real Estate Ltd surged as much as 12 percent after a brokerage stoked expectations that China may relax some property curbs, helping in a re-rating of the stock, traders said.

By 0213 GMT, Ying Li's shares were up 10.2 percent at S$0.325, with 23.7 million shares changing hands. This was 4.6 times its average daily volume traded over the last five sessions. The shares rose to their highest since August.

With new home prices falling 0.3 percent in China in December from November, and contracting for a third straight month, Kim Eng Securities said in a report on Wednesday that it expects the government to relax some property measures as early as the second half of the year.

"This will provide the much-awaited catalyst to trigger a re-rating of the stock," said Kim Eng, which has a buy recommendation and a target price of S$0.50 on Ying Li.

The brokerage said the Chongqing-based property firm will also benefit from the country's push to attract more companies to invest in western China, where most of its developments are located. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)