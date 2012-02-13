SINGAPORE Feb 13 Shares of Singapore construction firm Yongnam Holdings Ltd tumbled as much as 9.6 percent on Monday, after it said its chief executive officer was under investigation by local authorities.

By 0140 GMT, Yongnam shares were 7.7 percent lower at S$0.24, with more than 8.6 million shares traded, versus its average daily volume of 9.1 million traded over the last five sessions.

Yongnam said on Friday its CEO Seow Soon Yong was under investigation by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) for possible offences related to insider trading.

The company said Seow disputes the allegation by CAD and he will cooperate fully with the investigation.

"While this investigation is not related to any corrupt business practices and does not impact the day-to-day operations of the group, there could be knee jerk negative reaction from the market to this news," DBS Vickers said in a note.

However, the brokerage recommended investors to buy the stock on dips, as it expected the company to deliver another record earnings for 2011. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)