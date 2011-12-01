SINGAPORE Dec 1 Singapore's Straits Times
Index rose nearly 3 percent early on Thursday, tracking
gains in other markets after the major central banks around the
world agreed to make cheaper dollar loans available to
struggling European banks.
The move, which was also accompanied by Chinese central
bank's decision to lower reserve requirements, pushed stocks of
Singapore lenders higher.
Shares of United Overseas Bank, the city-state's
third largest lender opened 5.2 percent higher to S$15.99 each.
DBS Group Holdings jumped as much as 3.6 percent
while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose 3.5
percent in early minutes of the trade.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono)