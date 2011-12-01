SINGAPORE Dec 1 Singapore's Straits Times Index rose nearly 3 percent early on Thursday, tracking gains in other markets after the major central banks around the world agreed to make cheaper dollar loans available to struggling European banks.

The move, which was also accompanied by Chinese central bank's decision to lower reserve requirements, pushed stocks of Singapore lenders higher.

Shares of United Overseas Bank, the city-state's third largest lender opened 5.2 percent higher to S$15.99 each.

DBS Group Holdings jumped as much as 3.6 percent while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose 3.5 percent in early minutes of the trade. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)