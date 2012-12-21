SINGAPORE Dec 21 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp will set up a new metals resources trading unit in Singapore, joining a string of rivals in the low-tax nation state seeking closer access to emerging markets like China and India.

The Japanese trading house will join the likes of Swiss merchant Trafigura and global miner BHP Billiton , which have set up trading hubs on the island, benefiting from growing raw materials demand in a region made more alluring by the downturn in much of the West.

Mitsubishi, which had about $14 billion of cash or cash equivalent on hand at the end of September, has also benefited as some European competitors have cut exposure to the capital-intensive commodities business partly because European regulators raised capital requirements.

The new subsidiary, Mitsubishi Corp RtM International Pte Ltd, will serve as the headquarters for the company's global metals resources trading once it starts operating from April 1, 2013, Mitsubishi said on Friday.

The company's metals business contributed around 38 percent to net profit that totalled 453.8 billion yen ($5.38 billion)in the last financial year.

The company will also transfer trading of businesses such as iron ore, coal, copper concentrates, and precious metals to its metals trading subsidiary Unimetals, it said.

Other commodity companies that have this year shifted trading and or sales operations to Singapore, which has a corporate tax rate of 17 percent, include global miners Anglo American and Norilsk Nickel <GMKN.MM >.

International commodities trader Gerald Group is to set up in the city by the end of the year, while U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group Inc said in October that it will start an energy hub on the island.