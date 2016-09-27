SINGAPORE, Sept 27 An international group that
monitors money laundering said on Tuesday that Singapore should
pursue more offenders involved in international cases and take
more action to confiscate suspicious funds moving through the
city-state.
"Singapore maintains one of the lowest domestic crime rates
in the world and therefore the bulk of Singapore's exposure to
ML (money laundering) risks arises from offences committed
overseas," the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said in a
report assessing Singapore efforts against money laundering and
to counter the financing of terrorism.
The FATF assessment came amid Singapore's ongoing probe into
money laundering offences linked to Malaysian state fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which cast a spotlight on
one of the world's leading wealth management centres.
The task force's examination of Singapore was conducted in
late 2015, several months before Singapore ordered the shutdown
of Swiss private bank BSI, charged people in connection with the
probe and announced the seizure of S$240 million ($177 million)
worth of assets.
The executive summary of the task force's report did not
mention 1MDB.
The Singapore government said in a statement that law
enforcing agencies will strengthen their capabilities to
identify and investigate more money laundering cases of "complex
transnational" nature.
The Paris-based FATF said Singapore has a reasonable
understanding of its money laundering risks and had taken steps
to mitigate them, but some gaps remain.
It said law enforcing agencies should make greater use of
seizure and confiscation powers to seizes funds and assets
linked to crime.
The task force said financial institutions generally
demonstrated a reasonably good understanding of money laundering
risks impacting domestic clients, but a less developed
understanding of risk of illicit flows into and out of
Singapore.
It said Singapore should strengthen its anti-money
laundering regime for precious stones and metals dealers.
In July, Singapore authorities said that as part of its
1MDB-related probe it found problems at three banks, top local
lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd ; UBS AG, the
world's largest private bank; and Standard Chartered.
An onsite inspection of another Swiss bank, Falcon PBS,
owned by one of the world's leading sovereign wealth funds - Abu
Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) - in
April 2016 found "substantial breaches" of anti-money laundering
regulations, Singapore's central bank said.
($1 = 1.3595 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)