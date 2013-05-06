* Rate-setting scandals in US, London triggered review in
By Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE, May 7 Mukesh Kumar Chhaganlal said he
tried to warn his manager at UBS AG about the
"increasingly unrealistic" currency rates being set last year
for the Indonesian rupiah against the dollar.
His manager told him nothing could be done because "there
was no way to control the market or how people set the rates on
the market", according to court documents Mukesh filed in
Singapore recently in his wrongful termination suit.
Months after this alleged conversation, UBS fired Mukesh. He
says in court papers he has not been given the reasons for his
sacking, and that he was not a party to the fixing of any
reference rates in the market. Six of his colleagues on the UBS
trading desk also left the firm.
The staff departures came after regulator Monetary Authority
of Singapore (MAS) ordered banks to review how they set currency
and interest rates following scandals in London and the United
States.
Mukesh's battle with the Swiss bank is part of a broader
story about how a clubby, foreign exchange trading community was
torn apart in a rate-fixing manipulation probe in Southeast
Asia's financial hub.
It also exposed weaknesses in the way central banks in the
region manage their currencies - particularly in Indonesia. Bank
Indonesia, the central bank, told Reuters it has been holding
discussions with currency traders about how to strengthen its
rate-setting mechanism.
UBS has declined to make any statement on the lawsuit by
Mukesh, which it is defending, or the departure of its traders,
saying it does not comment on legal cases or staff matters. It
said it is "co-operating fully" with Singapore's reviews on how
banks fix interbank lending and currency rates.
BORN IN FINANCIAL CRISIS
The main product at issue, a non-deliverable forward (NDF),
allows foreign investors and companies to hedge or speculate on
emerging market currencies when exchange controls in those
countries make it difficult to trade directly in the spot
market.
Jakarta had strongly opposed the creation of an NDF market
for the rupiah when it was first set up after the 1997/98 Asian
financial crisis.
Unlike neighbouring Malaysia, Indonesia did not impose
capital controls during or immediately after the financial
crisis - it was under an International Monetary Fund programme
at the time and the IMF frowned on such controls.
But Bank Indonesia thought the lack of such controls made
the rupiah vulnerable to speculators. So it imposed new rules in
January 2001 banning the transfer of rupiah to non-Indonesian
residents, making it harder for dealers in Singapore to trade
the Indonesian currency.
Within a month, Singapore's bankers had found a way round
the obstacle by establishing the rupiah NDF market - similar to
what traders had done previously in Latin America, Eastern
Europe and elsewhere in Asia.
Singapore's NDF market increasingly rankled central banks in
the region, who loathed the idea that a handful of foreign
bankers could undermine their exchange rate regimes by creating
alternative offshore markets.
A trigger to act against them came in the midst of a probe
by global regulators into bank manipulations of the London
interbank offered rate (Libor) in Britain and the United States
last year. The MAS told banks on rate-setting panels to review
how they determine reference rates used to benchmark bank
lending and, subsequently, NDFs.
Reuters revealed in January those reviews had found evidence
in eletronic messaging conversations that traders from different
banks were colluding with each other to set NDF rates to benefit
their trading books rather than reflecting market conditions.
Banks on the rate-setting panels have declined to comment on
the investigations.
As banks pored over thousands of emails and electronic
message conversations, they were under public instructions from
MAS to take disciplinary action against anyone involved in
"irregularities".
People with direct knowledge of the matter say that process
has led to the decimation of a once robust community of NDF and
interest rate traders. At least 50 were suspended by their banks
at one point - around half the Singapore market - though some
have since been allowed to return to work, they said. The rest
were fired or left voluntarily.
The fallout from the rate-manipulation scandals in London,
New York and now Singapore has put more regulatory pressure on
banks - under scrutiny since the 2008 global financial crisis -
to reform the way interest and currency rates are set.
Banks in Singapore have already decided they will stop
setting reference rates for Malaysia's ringgit and Vietnam's
dong. The local foreign exchange and banking associations are
expected to announced further reforms in the coming months.
The scrutiny may also create more transparency in the way
currency rates are set in countries such as Indonesia.
"THE BLACKHOLE"
Singapore's NDF trading market is an especially tight-knit
group, according to people involved. One of their favorite
hangouts was the Il Fiore (or The Flower), an easy-to-miss
basement bar below a Singapore office block. Nicknamed "The
Blackhole", it's dark and cozy inside, with a portrait of a
topless woman in a red thong greeting patrons heading to the
toilet.
Outside, it's cramped and smoky, with card games common on
the patio's round tables.
For more than a decade, many of these traders, operating
with scant oversight or regulation, tried to help each other
make money by manipulating the currency rates submitted to a
Singapore bank panel, according to interviews with participants.
They did this mostly through "chat" messages sent through their
trading terminals.
NDFs allowed them to make a bet on the direction of the
currency without ever having to physically exchange rupiah. The
market also gave foreign companies and fund managers a way to
hedge against sudden swings in the exchange rate that could
affect the value of their investments in Indonesia.
The NDF market for the Indonesian rupiah began on Feb 19,
2001 with a $1 million trade in a six-month dollar-rupiah
contract. Given the fledgling market's small size, the dealers
drafted in to trade it were often quite junior.
But as the market started to thrive, and daily volumes went
from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars, these traders
swiftly rose up the ranks, and pay scale. Eventually it included
other currencies, such as the ringgit, the dong and the
Philippine peso.
"The NDF market grew very quickly," a former trader said.
"Guys became head of desk when they were still pretty young." As
volumes grew, so did compensation, as traders were typically
allowed to keep a percentage of their gains as an annual bonus.
SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
By 2011, according to data from the Bank for International
Settlements, the offshore market for the rupiah was seeing
volumes of up to $1 billion a day and was bigger than the
onshore one. A study by Bank Indonesia in 2012 showed the NDF
market often had a significant impact on its onshore market.
This underscored the Indonesian central bank's concern that
a small band of Singapore traders was helping to move an
exchange rate for a country of 250 million people.
Standard Chartered, Singapore's DBS and
OCBC, UBS, Deutsche Bank, and
Royal Bank of Scotland were among the players in the NDF
market.
Despite advances in electronic trading platforms, where
trades are executed in a faster and less expensive manner, the
Singapore NDF market remained mostly an old-fashioned
phone-brokered one.
The older generation of traders in particular liked to keep
it that way. They used brokers to match up currency buyers and
sellers during the day. After work, the traders were rewarded
with nights on the town, expensed by the brokers.
Asked why Singapore's NDF market has been slow to shift to
electronic trading, a former broker quipped: "Because a screen
can't buy you a beer."
COWBOY MARKET
While it would normally be difficult to influence an
exchange rate - the billions of dollars that pass through most
currency markets every day make them close to impossible to
manipulate - currencies like the rupiah are different.
Traded just onshore, Singapore banks had to rely on quotes
from traders in Indonesia to know what the spot rate was, but
often they did not trust the prices they were being given.
"It's a cowboy market, nobody knows what the rate should
be," said one trader. "You are sitting in Singapore, you don't
know where the market is trading, (Bank Indonesia) is asking the
local banks to quote you some other price, so we don't know
where to put the rate."
With Singapore traders reluctant to rely on the spot rates
they were being fed from Jakarta, they opted instead to talk
among themselves about where the rate should be. It was, as one
trader put it, a form of "price discovery".
Bank Indonesia acknowledged weaknesses in how the rupiah
reference rate was fixed. The central bank has been discussing
how to establish a credible reference rate in Indonesia that can
be used as an alternative to offshore fixing in Singapore, said
Perry Warjiyo, Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia.
"When it is strong, we expect it can be a reference," he
told Reuters. "We want to drive it as a reference," he said,
adding that the central bank hoped to start the new reference
rate within the next two months. "We have met with market
players."
"RIGGED DICE GAME"
In June 2012, Britain's Barclays was fined $453
million for manipulating Libor, a lending benchmark used to
price trillions of dollars of loans and derivatives. The
shenanigans revealed in that scandal prompted other regulators
to take a closer look at their own domestic benchmarks.
When banks in Singapore began MAS-ordered reviews into their
domestic lending reference rates, it became clear a Libor-style
pattern of rate rigging was apparent in the NDF market.
"They started to look at the interbank fixing, then they
thought they should look at other benchmarks, so they looked at
NDFs and went 'oh s**t'," said one banker with knowledge of the
reviews.
Bank investigations were throwing up evidence that the
constant messaging among NDF traders often centred on the daily
fixings - and whether dealers at different banks could do their
friends a favour.
If they had a big set of contracts due to expire, they
reached out to their peers, trying to push the fixing in their
favour.
"It was like a rigged dice game, where the traders were
changing the numbers on the dice when no-one was looking," said
a former foreign exchange dealer.
As the MAS reviews took place, traders suspected of
wrongdoing were suspended, causing trading volumes to sink.
To corporate treasurers and fund managers who paid for the
derivative to hedge currency risk, long-held suspicions that the
market was gamed was no longer a secret.
"It's one of those things that you have to live with because
they do it, everybody knows it, and we are the victims," said
one hedge fund manager who uses NDFs.